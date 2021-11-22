Police: Texas woman found dead, possibly mauled by her own dogs

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Houston police are currently investigating the death of a 48-year-old woman, who they suspect was mauled to death by her own dogs on Friday.

When police responded to a call on Monday, officers found Tiffany L. Frangione, 48, dead in the backyard of a home at about 10:50 a.m. Police reported that she had puncture wounds to her neck, according to Houston-based NBC affiliate KPRC.

According to a preliminary investigation, Frangione let her dogs out into the backyard, where they proceeded to fight with the neighbor’s dogs through the fence. Authorities claimed that it appears Frangione attempted to intervene and was possibly attacked by her own dogs.

It should be noted that the main investigation has not yet given an official ruling on Frangione’s cause of death, which is what authorities said the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will officially determine.

The dogs were put into the custody of BARC and are scheduled to be euthanized on Monday. Information concerning the breeds of the two dogs has yet to be released. BARC said Frangione’s husband signed off on giving them custody of the animals and the euthanasia.