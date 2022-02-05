GALVESTON, Texas (KETK) – A 58-year-old woman died after she fell off a 60-foot historic ship in Galveston, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

She fell around noon on Saturday at Pier 21.

According to Port of Galveston Chief Kenneth Brown, the woman, who was a volunteer at the site, was wearing a safety harness when she fell off the masts on the historic Tall Ship, The Elissa.

Brown said the death was a horrible accident and that there was no foul play.

The woman was not identified, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC, but officials said she Clear Lake area.