TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A well-known comic character celebrated his birthday on Tuesday with a lot of spinach.

Popeye the Sailor was born on Jan. 17, 1929 when the first comic was printed, according to Insider.com.

The Victoria Advocate in Texas was the first news organization to publish the comic that was called “Thimble Theatre,” and the cartoon was created by Segar, who was born in Chester, Illinois, Real Texas Radio said.

Popeye was possibly based on someone Segar knew from Illinois named Frank “Rocky” Feigle, experts said. Segar also reportedly said The Victoria Advocate was Popeye’s hometown.

Popeye became a big name in 1932 through the “Thimble Theatre,” and he received fan mail and toys were based on the cartoon, according to Real Texas Radio.

Crystal City, Texas was known for their spinach production. They reportedly believe Popeye encouraged people to eat more of the vegetable and consumption increased by 33% from 1931-1936.