Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges after 5-year-old’s body found in a Jasper motel

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in a Jasper motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.

Authorities believe a body found Tuesday, June 1, inside a plastic tote in a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles (215 kilometers) northeast. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston has the body but has not determined a cause of death.

Balboa was being held in the Harris County Jail last Friday after her transfer from Jasper. Court records do not list an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Balboa reported Samuel missing May 27. He had been living with her since April 30, which was the last day he was seen at his school. Authorities have not said why Samuel was staying with Balboa. Samuel’s father lived at a different address.

The Texas Rangers and Houston police are also going to Jasper to help with the investigation.