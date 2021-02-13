Public Utility Commission anticipates record electricity demand across state during the big freeze

Preview in new tab(opens in a new tab)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The bitter cold temperatures for the next several days likely will set a record for winter power usage in Texas.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas announced it is working closely with ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) and other organizations to make sure the state can meet power demands.

“While people often associate the dog days of summer with high electricity consumption,

plummeting temperatures predicted for the next few days will place significant demand on the

ERCOT grid,” said Chairman DeAnn Walker. “The electric system response under stress will,

as always, require significant coordination between the Commission, ERCOT, and all entities

responsible for providing safe and reliable power.”

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, which represents about 90% of the state’s electric load.

Based on the current load forecast and predictions of record low temperatures, ERCOT said the winter peak demand likely will happen on Monday morning.

“No sign of an end to this period of bitter cold and frequent frozen precipitation events through at least next Friday,” said Chris Coleman ERCOT senior meteorologist. “This period will go down in Texas weather history as one of the most extreme events to ever impact the state. Temperatures early next week will set widespread daily records that are likely to be the coldest experienced since the 1980s.”

THE BIG CHILL