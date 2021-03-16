Public Utility Commission chair resigns less than 2 weeks after being appointed

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The chair of the Public Utility Commission has resigned after less than two weeks in the position, according to a release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.

Arthur D’Andrea has been chair of the PUC for less than two weeks, with his initial appointment on March 3.

Abbott’s office said the governor asked for D’Andrea’s resignation Tuesday night and accepted it the same night. There is no word about the specific reason why Abbott asked for the resignation.

“Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea,” Abbott said. “I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency. Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal.”

The PUC came under fire for not alerting the public ahead of the winter storm that resulted in the deaths of dozens of Texans, leaving millions without power during the freeze. The PUC oversees the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the entity that manages and operates the electric grid for most of the state.

According to the Texas Tribune, D’Andrea was the only remaining member of the PUC. The other two commissioners, including the chair at the time, DeAnn Walker, had resigned in recent weeks over fallout related to last month’s winter storm.

D’Andrea has served as a PUC commissioner since November 2017, being promoted to chair after the February winter storm.

Before this most recent appointment, Arthur D’Andrea served as assistant general counsel to the governor’s office and as assistant solicitor general for the office of the attorney general of Texas.

D’Andrea’s resignation letter was two sentences long: “I hereby resign effective immediately upon the appointment of my successor. I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve the State of Texas.”

Abbott said he will name a replacement for D’Andrea in the coming days.