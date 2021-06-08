Ready for a vacation? You’re not alone — Texans are packing their bags in droves, AAA data shows

When planning your road trip itinerary, be sure to leave some extra room in your schedule for unexpected stops or side trips.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a year stuck at home, people are desperate for a vacation and over 75% of Americans say they are ready for a trip.

AAA Texas’ data shows American’s growing desires to travel as COVID-19 case numbers decrease and more businesses reopen. In January, 55% of those surveyed said they were ready to travel. By May, that number grew to 77%.

Of those planning vacations this summer, 71% have out-of-state destinations and 45% are traveling within their state.

“Many AAA Texas members are taking domestic road trips and North American air trips instead of options that have not yet fully reopened — such as cruises and international tours,” said Kent Livesay, AAA Texas VP and general manager.

AAA has several tips for summer travelers:

Make reservations

Don’t forget passports/documentation

Bring paper maps

Get your vehicle inspected