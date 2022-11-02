ROSENBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez, who was taken from Rosenberg, Texas, a city southwest of Houston. Alexander Ordonez, 24, was named the suspect.

KPRC reported officers found the suspect’s vehicle, a 2004 F-450, near an H-E-B around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

KPRC said officers tried to pull Alexander over, but he drove away, leading them on an hour-long chase that ended back in Rosenberg. Police said Alexander got out of the truck with Leylani, who was already injured. He then stabbed himself, KPRC reported.

Leylani was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to KPRC. Police said Alexander died from “self-inflicted stab wounds.”

Leylani initially went missing Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Brooks Avenue in Rosenberg wearing a red Whataburger onesie, the Amber Alert stated.