TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County lunch lady accused of slapping an elementary school student who asked what was for lunch has been arrested.

Leann Thomason was taken into custody Friday on an injury to a child charge in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state a school resource officer at Buffalo Gap Elementary School began investigating Thomason in February after a school employee alerted officials to the incident.

This school employee saw a student crying in the cafeteria, and when she started asking questions, the documents state she learned the incident may have involved another school employee.

When the school resource officer questioned the student, the documents state he said that when he asked one of the lunch ladies, later identified as Thomason, what was for lunch, she slapped him in the head with her hand.

The documents claim she did this because she was upset by the child’s question.

Another student who witnessed the assault told officers that, “the lunch lady slapped [the student] in the back of the head.”

Thomason was released from jail after posting an $8,000 bond.