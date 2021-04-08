Police: Manhunt underway after shooting in Bryan leaves several people injured

BRYAN, Texas – A manhunt is underway for a suspect involved in a shooting that resulted in multiple people injured in Bryan, according to BPD.

KAGS, the local NBC affiliate, said police were called out to Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Currently, the number of people injured is not known. Bryan police said at least six ambulances arrived to the scene.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around Brazos County Industrial Park.

So far, there is no suspect information.

