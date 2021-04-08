Police: Manhunt underway after shooting in Bryan leaves several people injured

Texas

by: Sharon Raissi

Posted: / Updated:

BRYAN, Texas – A manhunt is underway for a suspect involved in a shooting that resulted in multiple people injured in Bryan, according to BPD.

KAGS, the local NBC affiliate, said police were called out to Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Currently, the number of people injured is not known. Bryan police said at least six ambulances arrived to the scene.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around Brazos County Industrial Park.

So far, there is no suspect information.

KETK will continue to update this story as the situation develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

