Police: Manhunt underway after shooting in Bryan leaves several people injured

BRYAN, Texas – A manhunt is underway for a suspect involved in a shooting that resulted in multiple people injured in Bryan, according to BPD.
KAGS, the local NBC affiliate, said police were called out to Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m.
Currently, the number of people injured is not known. Bryan police said at least six ambulances arrived to the scene.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter around Brazos County Industrial Park.
So far, there is no suspect information.
KETK will continue to update this story as the situation develops.
