Reps. Schaefer, Clardy join state leaders who plan to ‘hold ERCOT accountable’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – State leaders need to hold ERCOT accountable for failure of the power grid during the state’s ongoing record cold, say two state legislators.

State representatives Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler and Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, are joining the chorus of those who want to know why tens of thousands of Texans did not have power on one of the coldest days in Texas and to review policy that undervalues oil and gas as sources of power.

Both spoke to KETK on Tuesday night.

TRAVIS SCHAEFER

“The state of Texas has to hold ERCOT accountable,” Schaeffer said of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees the power grid.

“So, you have to look at the management (of ERCOT) and why were they not prepared for a cold snap? So, we have lessons that have to be learned from this, top to bottom.”

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has requested a hearing to review why ERCOT was not able to make sure the electricity generation was sufficient.

Gov. Abbott has said reforming ERCOT needs to be an emergency item for the legislature to address and that the long power outages were unacceptable.

Schaefer said the state legislature needs to reverse policies that have made the state’s power system too reliant on wind and solar

“There were policies that were put in place over a decade ago at the state and federal level to create an unfair advantage for wind and solar,” Schaefer said. “This is part of the movement to move away from fossil fuels.

“The problem is that wind and solar are just not reliable. Yet wind turbines have become a significant part of the electrical grid in Texas.”

Some wind turbines were pulled off line as a result of the winter weather, which affected how well the turbines operated.

“It (not relying more heavily on oil and gas) would be like if you lived in a grocery store and you were starving to death it would only be by your own choice,” he said. “We live in a state with most abundant energy resources on the planet. There is no reason we should be starving for energy. We have put in place policies over the years that caused natural gas plants to go off line and things like that when we should keep those in order to have resiliency.”

Schaefer said wind turbines basically “give away their power for free” because they have so many tax subsidies. “I’ve voted against these type of subsidies since I have been in the legislature. It is now time to take a hard look at how we use the energy that we have.”

TRAVIS CLARDY

Clardy said he is disappointed in ERCOT’s oversight of the power grid during the freezing temperatures.

“It has been a frustration. I’m getting a lot of calls from constituents who are understandably upset. It’s cold out there as you may have noticed and when the power goes off it make people a little a cranky.”

Clardy said that while he doesn’t oppose diversifying sources of power in Texas “at the end of the day, look we are an oil and gas state. We are floating on natural gas. We have hundreds of years of capacity available. It is clean energy. It is reliable energy.”

He said it is frustrating that Texas has not been able to meet its energy needs during the record cold temperatures.

“It’s really embarrassing for Texas, the leading state in the union for providing energy, to be in the situation we are in right now,” he said.

Texas energy providers should have been better prepared for the record temperatures, he said.

“So yes, we need to have an honest and robust conversation with the energy producers of the state.”

Clardy plans to sit in on hearings at the Texas Capitol next week looking at issues involving ERCOT.