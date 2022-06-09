TEXAS (KETK) — It’s no secret that rural areas in Texas have seen spikes in tourism and migration, and it is especially evident in the vast amount of Airbnb properties in those areas across the Lone Star state.

According to a recent report from Airbnb, rural Texans raked in more than $116 million from properties in 2021, making it the tenth most popular state for travelers to visit when booking Airbnbs. In fact, not only in Texas, but across the U.S. guest bookings for Airbnb stays in rural areas grew more than 110% compared to 2019.

The report further stated that “these earnings illustrate the incredible opportunity for those considering hosting in rural areas, and with the average time to get a first booking for the majority of new listings being about a week, now is the perfect time to sign up.”

For those that are not familiar with Airbnb’s services, they essentially act as an online marketplace for lodging. It is most commonly used to find vacation rentals and tourism activities, and the best part is that anyone can do it.

Lodging can be anywhere from a city apartment to a cabin in the woods, as well as everything in between. Even the small guest house behind your home can be listed on Airbnb, which would also give you an extra source of revenue.

“The Airbnb platform has helped communities use existing space to scale accommodations and absorb influxes of visitors, all while creating important economic opportunities for Hosts and local small businesses,” the report reads. “Over the past two years, Airbnb has worked to help destinations benefit from this travel revolution, by both offering new tools to work with cities and by sharing our singular knowledge of consumer travel trends.”

Furthermore, Airbnb reported that they have added a feature that allows users to search for locations through categories, and along with the growing demand for rural areas, farm stays have become the fourth largest category on the site with more than 100,000 homes listed.

The simple fact is that anyone can become an Airbnb host, and there are endless opportunities when seeking travel destinations as well. Not only is it a great way to earn additional income, it also gives hosts the chance to give their guests a totally unique and enriching experience.