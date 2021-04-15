Police: Shooter fired ‘indiscriminately’ at San Antonio airport terminal

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – The suspected shooter is dead after a shooting at the San Antonio International Airport Thursday.

SAPD Chief William McManus said that they were very lucky not many people were injured or killed when a shooter opened fire outside of one of their terminals Thursday.

The department got a call around 2:30 p.m. for a man driving the wrong direction on a terminal road way at the San Antonio airport.

The vehicle stopped at Terminal B after being confronted by an officer.

“The driver jumped out and started firing at the police officer, at the building, and behind him,” McManus said.

There was one person that police believe was hit by shrapnel from the bullets, and one other person was injured after falling while running away.

McManus said that police returned fire and shot the man at least once. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

“The officer who stopped this saved a lot of lives,” McManus said. “This guy had a full box of ammunition, he had a .45 caliber handgun, he was shooting in the direction of the terminal, at the officer and behind him indiscriminately.”

The responding officer is an 11-year veteran of the police force and is doing “okay” after the shooting, said McManus.

Earlier Thursday, someone was shooting off Highway 281 and Loop 1604, and McManus said he believes it is the same person that shot at the airport. He said the same shell casings were found at both scenes.

According to McManus, the San Antonio police have had run-ins with this individual before and they believe he had mental health issues. His identity has not been released, but McManus said he is a man in his 40’s.