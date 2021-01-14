San Antonio Spurs use one-of-a-kind robot to fight COVID-19

The video above contains flashing lights.

(KETK)- A unique robot whose sole purpose is to wage war on the COVID-19 virus has made its way to Texas.

The new technology is being used by the San Antonio Spurs.

The lucky basketball team is the first and only team to use this UV light robot for disinfecting their facilities. They even used two of these machines before their game tonight against the Houston Rockets.

The machine is called xenex (zen-ex) light strike and it’s the first proven coronavirus-killing robot, according to more than 40 university and hospital studies.

Each robot also costs around $125,000, and the San Antonio spurs are the first NBA team to own the technology to clean the AT&T Center.

“The lightstrike robot has a xenon lamp. when you pulse that lamp, it puts out high-intensity, broad-spectrum ultraviolet light that breaks-down the molecular structure of a cell, preventing it from hurting somebody, infecting somebody, or replicating ever again,” said Morris Miller, Xenex CEO.

The robot’s rays also radiate about 14 feet in diameter.

Before the pandemic, the robots were sold mostly to health care facilities.

Now, you can find them in government buildings and hotels.

The technology is being used in more than 750 hospitals around the world.