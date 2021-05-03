School crossing guard injured after being hit by SUV in East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A school crossing guard was injured Monday morning after being hit by an SUV in Texarkana.

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. on Summerhill Rd.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, 21-year-old Alexander Gooden, a Texas High School crossing guard, had stopped northbound traffic to let a GMC Yukon out of a business parking lot that is directly across the street from the high school.

When the driver of the Yukon 39-year-old Dustin Hughes, of Texarkana Arkansas, realized that traffic had stopped, he tried to turn left but a tractor truck was stopped in the outside lane in front of him so he didn’t see the crossing guard until he was right in front of him.

Gooden was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital with minor injuries.

TTPD said no citations were issued.