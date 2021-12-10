Sen. Bryan Hughes responds after Supreme Court rules on abortion law: ‘Total victory’

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Wednesday evening, June 30, 2021, as final decisions of the term are anticipated. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – State Sen. Bryan Hughes from Mineola released a statement after the U.S. Supreme Court gave their opinion on the Texas Heartbeat Law Friday.

The Supreme Court ruled to leave Texas’ abortion law in effect. They ruled say that clinics in the state can still sue certain state officials. As Justice Neil Gorsuch stressed in his opinion, the question of whether the law is constitutional was not before the court.

Hughes said that the ruling is a “total victory” and “long overdue.”

“By leaving in place the Texas Heartbeat Law today, the Supreme Court affirmed two fundamental conservative principles: the sanctity of life and the sovereignty of states. Today’s ruling preserves the heart of the law and ensures that doctors who perform illegal abortions are held accountable, and that little unborn babies will get a chance to live this beautiful life. This is a total victory for life, and it is long overdue.” Sen. Bryan Hughes

This comes more than a month after the Court heard arguments about the law that makes abortion illegal once cardiac activity is detected. That is usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The case is Whole Woman’s Health et al v. Austin Reeve Jackson, Judge, District Court of Texas, 114th District, et al.

You can read the Court’s full opinion here.