Six people injured in early morning shooting at after-hours club in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northeast Amarillo that left six people injured.

According to APD, at about 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at an after-hours club in the 1300 block of NE 3rd Ave. When they arrived, they found multiple areas where multiple rounds had been fired.

APD said the six victims were treated for gunshot wounds at local area hospitals. None of the injuries were life threatening.

Amarillo Chief of Police Martin Birkinfield released the following statement in response to the shooting:

“This gun violence is unacceptable in our community. It is not OK to stay silent on this issue because innocent lives are at stake. We appreciate the information that has come in and we expect more people to come forward and help sort out this incident by identifying the criminals who were shooting. The police department will continue to investigate this senseless violence until the shooters are brought to justice.”



The statement continued, “Businesses that choose to operate in such a way that jeopardizes the safety of patrons are also part of the problem and will be held accountable.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also make an anonymous tip on the P3 app or at amapolice.org.