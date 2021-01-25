Six people killed, three seriously injured in violent head-on crash in Texas

Six people are dead after this violent head-on collision in South Texas. (Photo: Dennis Kinsbury/KRIS 6 News)

MATHIS, Texas (KETK) – Six people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a violent south Texas collision early Saturday morning.

According to our NBC affiliate KRIS, the crash occurred on I-37 near Mathis at 3:30 a.m. A sedan was headed south, but in the northbound lane. It then struck a minivan head-on.

Officials say all four people in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. They were all residents of Alice, a small town roughly 30 miles south of the crash. Their names were:

19-year-old Noam Caleb Ortiz

24-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Jr.

18-year-old Julian Reyna

18-year-old Kanyon Alegra

One man was pronounced dead in the mini-van at the scene: 19-year-old Trent Ryan Edge, of San Antonio. Another woman from San Antonio was taken to a nearby hospital but died late Saturday night. She was identified as 18-year-old Helena Paige-Marie Dumas.

Three others remain in the hospital with serious injuries, but KRIS does say they are stable as of this writing.