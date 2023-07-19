AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As Texans brace for another week of record hot temperatures, cities across the state are offering cooling centers for those without reliable access to air conditioning or water.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has compiled the local centers into a statewide map. Texans can find the one closest to them at tdem.texas.gov/cool.

“We know it’s hot, but there are things that you can do to try and minimize your heat exposure, like staying hydrated, like seeking shade and finding a local cooling center near to you,” TDEM Communications Office Wes Rapaport said. “All disasters begin and end at the local level. So the Texas Division of Emergency Management works to support requests for assistance from local officials, should they have any needs, and one of the tools that the state is able to utilize is this cooling center map.”

In Austin, city officials offered free water and misting tents throughout the weekend in downtown’s Republic Square Park. It was a lifeline for Austinites without shelter, who often find refuge from the heat under the limited shade the park provides.

“It’s not good because it’s hot. It’s very hot in the street,” said one man utilizing the city’s services. “It’s good, the people giving water to the people – water, Gatorades, it’s all good. It’s just not good to go out on the streets anymore.”

TDEM is also warning Texans to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“It is very easy to succumb to those heat-related illnesses. And so having that basic situational awareness, staying hydrated, making sure you have a plan to find some shade if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time, try to limit the amount of time that you are spending outside if you can, and keep an eye on the local forecast.”

Texans can find more weather resources from TDEM at texasready.gov.