Southwest Airlines begins flights from Bush Airport in Houston for first time since 2005

HOUSTON (KETK) – Southwest Airlines will now be operating out of two airports in Houston for the first time in 16 years.

Starting Monday, April 12, the low-cost carrier will be flying passengers out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport to five destinations for a total of 15 daily flights. The destinations include:

Chicago (Midway)

Dallas (Love Field)

Denver

Nashville

New Orleans

The airline had flown out of the airport from 1980-2005, but left to make Hobby Airport its exclusive hub in Houston.

The move will be interesting to see how United Airlines reacts with Bush as one of their major hubs.

Southwest also entered a second airport in another major U.S. city recently. They have begun flights out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport after dominated Midway for many years.