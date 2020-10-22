Southwest Airlines to begin booking passengers in middle seats

FILE – This July 17, 2019 photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines Co. reports financial earns on Thursday, Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced that after Nov. 30 it will begin booking passengers in the middle seat of its rows with three seats.

Previously the airlines had kept the seat open as part of its COVID-19 safety protocols.

“This decision was not made lightly and comes as the growing body of data and research, including from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Department of Defense, and the International Air Transport Association, supports that face masks and enhanced cleaning, coupled with HEPA filtration of cabin air, are highly effective measures to protect against the transmission of COVID-19 onboard,” the announcement said.

The airlines said it will “continue to take a science-based approach” as it evaluates its procedures and collaborates with the Stanford University School of Medicine for policy concerning COVID-19.

