SPCA of Texas raises more than $35,000 on Betty White’s birthday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of Texas said they received more than $35,000 in donations in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday on Monday.

Many participated in the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which was created to motivate people to donate to animal shelters to remember the actress who was an advocate for animals.

The shelter said it expected to reach 100 donors, but they received support from more than 650 donors.

“These donations allow us to support and care for our North Texas animals, who we love so dearly. We are so grateful for our community and all of our donors,” said the SPCA.

They had also shared photos of their own ‘Golden Girls,’ which included Betty White, Sophia, Blanche, Rose, and Dorothy.

Dorothy was adopted Friday morning.

“Let’s wish Dorothy a happily ever after in her new home,” said the shelter.

The SPCA said Betty White, Sophia, Blanche, Rose and other furry friends are waiting to be adopted at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. People can visit to the organization from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.