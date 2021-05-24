Study ranks grossest states in America — see where Texas falls

(WJW) — According to a new study, Virginia is the “grossest” state in the U.S.
The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills and illness spread.
They also included the number of Google searches for certain gross items when determining the rankings. Zippia cites “Mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing” as search terms included in the gross category.
Here are the grossest states, according to the study:
- Virginia
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- Georgia
- Delaware
- New York
- Tennessee
- Rhode Island
- Ohio
- Wisconsin
- Vermont
How was this list determined? It started with undisputed metrics of gross-ery.
- Dirty air
- Trash, or the percentage of each state that is landfill
- Spread of illness like the flu
Do you agree with Texas’ ranking? Let us know.
