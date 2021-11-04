Supply chain problems at California ports could impact Texas, Gov. Abbott offers help

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The backlog at the ports in California is causing major supply chain issues. Gov. Greg Abbott has offered Texas ports to help the situation.

“The things that cannot be accessed in the West Coast, it spreads the demand to all the other merchandises,” Teo Sepulveda, an Economist at South Texas College said we could soon see the effects from the backlog of cargo ships in California, and adds Abbott’s proposal of using our ports is possible.

“It aids a lot even if it’s only 25% so it is perfectly possible because it is not only going to go through one port it can actually be spread out among different ports in Texas, even all the way to Florida,” he said.

Sepulveda said it’s also the choice of the suppliers to move their cargo through our ports, but Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said this would be a win for the Rio Grande Valley.

“It creates jobs it creates wealth to people that are in the business of moving goods and services to us,” said Cortez.

Judge Cortez said he would be on board to work with the governor on new plans to bring more supplies through our ports of entry.

“Our relationship with Mexico is so important so that we can build a trade route between Mazatlán and us,” said Cortez. “I think that would work obviously, that’s going to take some time and planning.”

With the holidays fast approaching, economists suggest ordering things in advance to prevent the supply chain from becoming overwhelmed.

“If you cannot buy it weeks in advance which is a more advisable action, just wait until later there is no rush. We can enjoy January, all of March with the regular supply chain back to normal,” said Sepulveda.

Sepulveda asks people to be patient as shortages are happening in Texas and across the U.S.

Abbott has not made it official on whether our ports will be used to help California.