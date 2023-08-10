TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas shoppers can save some cash this weekend on qualifying items during the 24th-annual Tax-Free Weekend or Sales Tax Holiday, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

The Comptroller’s office encouraged Texans to support the state’s businesses while saving money on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100 during the holiday this weekend.

Hegar explained that Texas lawmakers intentionally mandated the holiday to fall on the Friday prior to the 15th day of August to give families a financial boost while preparing for the school year.

According to Hegar, Texans have saved more than $1.3 billion in state and local taxes since the Tax-Free Weekend was implemented in 1999.

Here’s your complete guide to Texas’ tax-free festivities.

When will things be tax-free?

Texans can expect sales tax exemptions throughout this weekend, Friday, August 11, 2023, to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023, the Comptroller’s office said.

Additionally, the exemptions also apply only to qualifying items purchased during the holiday. Items bought before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there will be no tax refund available.

What items qualify for the sale?

Most clothing items, footwear, school supplies and backpacks each under $100 will qualify.

All purchases made on qualifying items within the specified period are eligible for tax exemption, regardless of if the purchase was made online, in-store, via telephone or by mail order.

As delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the item’s sales price, shoppers will need to reference the total sales price to determine if the item can be purchased tax-free.

For example, if a pair of $95 jeans has a $10 delivery charge, raising the total cost to $105, all tax will be due on the entire $105 price.

Click on the options below to see what items qualify for the holiday.

What is not included in the tax-free weekend?

Items that do not qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday include but are not limited to:

Items sold for $100 or more

Clothing subscription boxes

Specially-designed athletic wear

Clothing rentals and cleaning services

Items used to repair clothing like fabric, thread, buttons and others

Accessories like handbags, jewelry, luggage, umbrellas, wallets and other accessories

Computers and software

Textbooks

Face masks

How will refunds be affected?

According to the Comptroller’s office, shoppers can request a refund of the tax paid if they paid sales tax on qualifying items during the weekend.

Sellers can either grant the refund or provide customers with Form 00-985, Assignment to Right to Refund, which will allow the shopper to file the refund claim directly with the Comptroller’s office.

What if I’m a seller?

For sellers whose items don’t qualify, they can still advertise that they are paying the sales tax for their customers if terms are expressly stated and tax reporting is done correctly.

See complete terms on the Comptroller’s website.

For additional questions on the Sales Tax Holiday, contact the Comptroller of Public Accounts – Wichita Falls at (940) 761-4141.