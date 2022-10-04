ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A teenager is in police custody after the Odessa Police Department said he forced his way into an Odessa hospital and assaulted newborn patients and some staff members.

On October 3, officers responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center to investigate a disturbance after staff called 911. At the scene, investigators found 18-year-old Marcus McCowan. When officers moved to confront McCowan, he reportedly became aggressive, which led to a physical altercation.

During this altercation, McCowan resisted the officers and attempted to take one of their firearms from its holster.

The officers were able to take McCowan into custody but OPD this is still a very active investigation, and numerous charges are pending. The victims of this assault are listed as two infants, two nurses, and one Odessa Police Officer.

OPD is working with ORMC staff to ensure the safety of all hospital residents. As more details emerge, we will update further.