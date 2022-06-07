HOUSTON (KETK) – The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered in Brays Bayou in Houston after a car drove into the body of water on Monday, said Houston Police Department.

Two teenage girls and a teenage boy were in the vehicle in the 100 block of Broadway around Hockley Street, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC. Officials said the driver lost control of the car, traveled over the guardrail of the bridge and into the bayou approximately at 1 p.m.

The Milby High School principal was at the location of the crash and told KPRC 2 that two of the people in the car were students at the school. The boy and one of the girls were able to free themselves from the vehicle, but one of the girls became stuck, said the Houston Fire Department.

According to authorities, one of the teens was taken to the hospital because they suffered trauma on their arm and face. The other victim did not receive treatment.

HPD Vehicular Crimes investigators were also at the scene. The cause of the crash has still not been determined. Law enforcement said the way that the guard rail was damaged shows that speed could have been one of the causes.

The teen who died has not been identified. The medical examiner’s office will identify the girl and perform an autopsy.

The Milby High School softball team scheduled a balloon release to remember the victim on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are heavy, but we will always cherish the memories. Praying for peace and strength for our players, family members, fellow classmates and Milby community,” wrote Milby Volleyball on Twitter.