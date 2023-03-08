FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A World War II veteran from Roby has been identified 80 years after he was killed in action.

Army Air Forces Tech Sgt. Frank C. Ferrel, 31, was officially accounted for January 10, 2023 after his remains were identified through DNA analysis.

Sgt. Ferrel was aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber that was hit by enemy fire in Romania August 1, 1943.

His remains were buried in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania alongside more than 80 other unidentified veterans.

Attempts to account for these veterans began in 2017.

Sgt. Ferrel will be buried in Sylvester, Texas, at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Read the full press release on Sgt. Ferrel’s identification from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency below: