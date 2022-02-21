MANSFIELD, Texas (KETK) – A boy from Mansfield, Texas was selected as TIME Magazine’s Kid of the Year.

11-year-old Orion Jean received this recognition on Feb. 9 during a TV special on Nickelodeon. This was the magazine’s second time selecting a Kid of the Year, and the honor is given to young leaders who are trailblazers in science, education, social justice and more, according to Nickelodeon.

Thousands of children were nominated, and Jean received the designation. He is an activist who wants to spread kindness. Jean’s cause is called “Race to Kindness.” He began his mission after he won a student kindness contest in 2020.

During the past two years, he has organized many events such as collecting more than 500,000 books for children who need it the most. He also helped gather approximately 100,000 meals for families in Texas.

Jean wrote a book called “A Kids Book About Leadership,” to encourage other kids to start their own kindness campaigns.

He also told TIME for Kids that it is not possible to obligate people to be kind, so he prefers to lead by example. He also said many people have great ideas, and he wants them to believe they can turn these into a reality.

An advisory board selected the top 20 finalists for Kid of the Year. There were representatives from Nickelodeon, TIME, Special Olympics, Rosie’s Theater Kids and Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA on the board.

Five honorees were chosen from the group of 20 by a kid committee that included celebrities such as Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High from “That Girl Lay Lay” TV show, Dylan “Young Dylan” Gilmer from “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” and Wolfgang Schaeffer from “A Loud House Christmas.”

Due to receiving the honor, Jean was on the cover of TIME and was in TIME For Kids.

The top five finalists also got a cash prize and will be kid reporters for Time for Kids and have exclusive access to a Nickelodeon event.