Texas 14-year-old graduates from college, sister youngest student ever at SMU Law

KELLER, Texas (KETK/NBC) – Already the CEO of his own company, a Texas teenager can now add college grad to his own resume, and it turns out that excelling achievements run in the family.

Most 14-year-olds are learning how to navigate their new high schools, but Ian Taylor Schlitz is marking a different milestone: securing a college diploma before he’s old enough to drive.

He stepped on to Tarrant County College’s campus when he was just 12 years old. It was an unusual but natural progression for a kid who’s been learning at his own pace since his parents pulled him from public school when he was eight.

When I progressed on to college, it was almost like its where I belonged. I’m really glad they allowed me to do this, you know, excel. Ian Taylor Sclitz

He isn’t the first family member to excel at such a young age. Ian’ older sister Haley became the youngest person ever to attend SMU Law when she was just 16.

Their dad, William Schlitz, said as more families turn to home-schooling during the pandemic, he and his wife tell them to focus on the subjects that matter most and to simply get out of the kid’s way.