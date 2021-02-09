Texas 5-year-old girl accidentally shot by her brother

HOUSTON (KETK) – Deputies in Harris County are investigating an accidental shooting of a 5-year-old girl by her brother, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Investigators say that the shooting happened early Tuesday morning at the Haverstock Hill Apartments, just west of I-69 and only a few miles south of George Bush International Airport.

KPRC reports that the girl’s mother said her son was playing with a gun and accidentally shot her sister in the leg.

She was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. She is expected to survive.

Well obviously, it’s two or three o’clock in the morning and somehow a child gets his hand on a weapon inside the apartment. So that stands out for me. Brian O’Neal, Harris County investigator

