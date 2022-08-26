PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) — More than 1,000 stolen catalytic converters worth $2.7 million have been found in Pearland and Fresno.

On Wednesday, police in Pearland and other law enforcement agencies announced a large-scale, multi-agency investigation. According to a source, police also recovered $840,000 in cash, five vehicles and a forklift.

Officers arrested five people in connection to the ring between 39 and 59-years-old after raiding three homes and three businesses. Those detained were Henri Pham, 59, Le Quoc, 39, Timothy Ngo, 51, Tram Le, 48, and Tran Le, 45.

The Pearland Police Department in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Alvin Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston all were a part of the investigation.