Texas A&M Galveston searching for missing student, investigating student death

GALVESTON, Texas (KETK)- Texas A&M Galveston is conducting investigations regarding two students.

One male student is missing, and he has not been seen since Wednesday. According to the university, the person is Brandon Perlowski from the class of 2021.

On Friday, authorities searched an area near the coast about two miles from the school. The Galveston Police Department was helping during the search. They looked near the north side of the campus with a K-9 search and rescue unit.

The Texas City Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and approximately 200 student cadets assisted with the search earlier this week.

Perlowski’s vehicle was found abandoned on the north side of the campus, which is an area frequented by students.

Additionally, another student’s body was found inside a dorm room on Thursday, and the medical office said there was no evidence of foul play or suicide.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.