COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has unanimously approved Mark A. Welsh III as the interim president of the university.

This decision was made in a special-called meeting on Sunday. Welsh had previously been named as the acting president of the university on July 21.

Welsh replaces M. Katherine Banks, who stepped down earlier this month.

The university says that Welsh has been dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service since 2016, but his time in the academic realm came after a long career in the United States Air Force.

Welsh spent a total of four decades serving in the military, starting as a cadet in the United States Air Force Academy. Early in his career, he was a pilot with experience flying storied U.S. aircraft, including F-16s and A-10s.

The university said Welsh’s responsibilities changed when he became one of the top generals in the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2016 as the 20th Chief of Staff of the Air Force – a position in which he was responsible for 664,000 active-duty Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and civilian forces serving in the U.S. and overseas.

As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he and other service chiefs functioned as military advisers to the Secretary of Defense, National Security Council and President. Welsh also commanded the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and NATO’s Air Command at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He also served as associate director of military affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency and as commandant of the United States Air Force Academy.

Also in the meeting on Sunday, Texas A&M regents authorized officials to negotiate a potential settlement of claims of Kathleen McElroy, Ph.D., whose candidacy to run Texas A&M University’s journalism program fell apart following failed negotiations. The regents also directed the System’s Office of General Counsel to complete a thorough investigation as quickly as possible and emphasized that they support the release of its findings to the public. Regent Mike Hernandez was not present for the meeting.