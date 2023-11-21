MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer, Tris Pharma and Tris CEO Ketan Mehta over quality control tests of ADHD medication, per a filing in a Harrison County district court.

Pfizer and Tris were contracted to produce Quillivant XR, an ADHD medication commonly distributed to children. Paxton alleges that Pfizer and Tris were continuously dishonest about the results of quality control tests and their compliance with state and federal law in violation of the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act.

“Pfizer and Tris intentionally concealed and failed to disclose the issues with Quillivant to receive taxpayer funded benefits through Texas Medicaid, defrauding the state and endangering children. Our Civil Medicaid Fraud Division has done an outstanding job holding these pharmaceutical companies accountable,” Paxton said.

The Texas AG claims that from 2012 to 2018, Pfizer misrepresented to Medicaid that the drug passed quality control tests “despite the drug’s pattern of failing quality control tests due to flawed manufacturing practices.” Paxton alleges that during that time period, families issued complaints about a lack of effectiveness of the medication.

The Attorney General’s court filing explains, “At no point did Defendants warn Texas Medicaid providers or decision-makers that Quillivant had known manufacturing issues affecting its efficacy, thereby depriving the Medicaid program of the crucial information it relies on.… As a result, thousands of Texas children received an adulterated Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.”

Pfizer stated in a comment to KETK, “Pfizer is deeply committed to the safety and well-being of the patients it serves and takes any allegations about the quality of its products very seriously. Pfizer examined the historic allegations detailed in the complaint on multiple occasions and did not find any impact on the safety of the product. Pfizer believes that the state’s case has no merit and will move to dismiss the case in due course. Tris Pharma served as the contract manufacturer for Quillivant during the period at issue in the complaint and purchased the product line from Pfizer in 2018.”