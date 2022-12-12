AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on an assault on a family/household member impede breath circulation charge. That’s a third-degree felony.

Online jail records showed the 49-year-old coach was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 a.m.

The Austin Police Department said it was called to the 1900 block of Vista Ln. at 12:15 a.m. Monday for a disturbance in connection with Beard’s arrest. That’s in the Tarrytown neighborhood.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to that address. A person refused treatment, ATCEMS said.

KXAN reached out to University of Texas Athletics for a statement. It responded with the following: “The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

The Longhorns have a home game scheduled at Moody Center on Monday at 7 p.m. against Rice University.

Chris Beard’s coaching history

Beard worked at Texas Tech before being hired at UT in April 2021.

Texas is Beard’s alma mater. He was a former UT student assistant under then-basketball coach Tom Penders. He came back to Austin after five impressive seasons leading the Red Raiders. He also worked at McMurry University in Abilene from 2012-2013 and at Angelo State University in San Angelo from 2013-2015.

Beard was a Texas Tech assistant from 2001 to 2011, coaching under Bob Knight and Knight’s son, Pat.

He graduated from UT in 1995.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.