COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel was sworn in by Chief Mike Johnson to be an Honorary Police Officer for the Texas A&M University Police Department.

The university police department said on Wednesday they felt honored to partner with other agencies at the Grimes County Courthouse to help Officer Daniel achieve his goal of being sworn in by 2,000 law enforcement agencies.

“Officer Daniel is an inspiration to us all and a demonstration of courage in his battle with terminal brain & spine cancer,” said police.

Daniel was a part of Abigail’s Reach. This is a program that helps bring awareness about the fight against childhood cancer. It also helps families create special memories during their journey such as going on vacation, a fishing trip, a concert and more. Abigail’s Reach was created in the Summer of 2019, and named after a young girl who also battled cancer.