SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio-based cheesecake shop raised over $70,000 for the Ukrainian army.

Laika Cheesecake and Espresso announced on Feb. 24 that they would donate all of their sales that weekend towards helping the Ukrainian army.

“Many innocent lives are being affected — including personal friends and family,” they said in a Facebook post. “This donation will go to help secure not only our friends and family, but an entire peaceful country being confronted with needless violence.”

On Wednesday, Anna Afanasieva co-owner of Laika Cheesecakes, announced that they raised $72,405.63 over the weekend. She also added that $25,000 of that total was from donations and was not associated with any sales.

“This is completely crazy, this is completely mind-blowing,” she said on a Facebook video. “We have never expected this much support and we are very, very grateful to everybody who showed up.”

She said that they will continue receiving donations at their physical location at 4718 Broadway in Alamo Heights, as well as on their website.