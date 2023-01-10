BEDFORD, Texas (KETK) – Texas country artist Josh Abbott visited with the kids, nurses, doctors and staff of Cook Children’s on Friday to talk and sing with them.

“I loved visiting Cook Children’s to meet the kids and the team caring for these incredible human beings,” Abbott said. “It was great to sing, laugh and learn about the Life Zones where the kids can forget about why they are in the hospital for a moment.”

Photo courtesy of Aardvark Communications.

Photo courtesy of Aardvark Communications.

Photo courtesy of Aardvark Communications.

Photo courtesy of Aardvark Communications.

Abbott also talked about his partnership with the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council since it was announced in June he would create a new sound for the company’s jingle “That’s What I Like About Texas.”

“I love what I do, and I get to entertain people because I have a very supportive family,” Abbott said. “This visit was a wonderful opportunity to share music which can be therapeutic and healing.”

Abbott sang the Dairy Queen jingle and several of his songs. He talked with kids and the medical team about his music journey, band and his family, and handed out DQ Dilly Bars before leaving.

“Nobody loves ice cream more than kids. So, the partnership between Cook Children’s and Dairy Queen is a perfect match,” Grant Harris, senior vice president at Cook Children’s, said. “Add Josh Abbott and his music, and that makes it even sweeter. Our patient families really enjoyed connecting with him and we are thankful to Dairy Queen for making that happen.”