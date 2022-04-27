TERRELL, Texas (KETK) – An 83-year-old deer breeder from Texas is in a legal battle with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department over the fate of his 500 deer.

Robert’s Trophy Ranch in Terrell covers 1,500 acres. He bought his ranch in 1994 and his daughter helps him manage the property. TPWD is concerned his deer are infected with chronic wasting disease, which is fatal to the animals.

“This is the dream of my life being on the ranch everyday and watching the deer. I watch the deer everyday and I love it. (TPWD) will destroy my livelihood. I’m 83-years-old. I’m not retired. I’ve told them I want to work until I die,” said Robert.

Nine of Williams animals tested positive for CWD since 2021, and officials believe this is a “rampant infection,” said Maree Lou Williams, Robert’s daughter. Robert said the department is trying to put down all of his deer as a result.

CWD affects different types of deer such as white-tailed deer and mule deer, and it is contagious.

“Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease that kills the species it affects,” said Mitch Lockwood, Big Game Program Director for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Deer can appear unaware of their surroundings when they get CWD. Experts worry that this disease could decrease the population of these animals since it is impossible to get rid of CWD once it affects a population.

The illness also has a long incubation period. Lockwood said deer can live two or more years with CWD without showing symptoms, but they can still spread the disease during this time.

Robert filed two restraining orders against TPWD to prevent the depopulation of his animals. In April, a decision by the 5th District Court of Appeals granted him more time to stop this from happening.

TPWD has also offered Robert other options through herd plans. They said he would have to check the genes of his deer and only keep the animals that have the least risk of becoming infected with CWD.

“It would also involve live testing of every animal in the facility, and it would involve removing animals that are in the same enclosure as positive animals,” said Lockwood.

The owner would have to pay the costs for these other options. Robert also said TPWD would require him to pay for several costs if they have to euthanize his deer.

“If I lose they want me to pay for everything, for the Game Wardens coming out to shoot, pay for testing all the deer after they die, (and) taking them off and burying them, which is ridiculous,” said Robert.

Since 2015, there have been 10 facilities that had to depopulate because some of their animals tested positive with CWD. They were able to enter agreements with the United States Department of Agriculture to sell those animals to them.

TPWD said there are precautions hunters and ranchers can take to minimize the risk of their animals being exposed.

“Those hunters that process their own deer at their own kitchen table. They’re strongly advised to follow similar procedures and make sure that the parts they don’t use, the bones and what not, (that) they basically end up in a landfill,” said Lockwood.