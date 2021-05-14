Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs distributes more than $100 million in rent assistance

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs distributed more $100 million in rental and utility assistance.

TDHCA administered a $1.3 billion grant in emergency federal relief funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to help income-eligible Texans who were struggling to keep up with rent during the pandemic.

Renters will get up to 12 months with assistance including back rent and up to three months of future rent including utility assistance.

The Texas Rent Relief Program will prioritize applications for tenants whose landlords have filed for eviction in an effort to keep Texans in their homes. Landlords can get up to 15 months of rent paid through this program, but only if they don’t evict.

Tenants can provide eviction information within their application, which will put the application in the priority group. If the landlord files for eviction after the application is submitted, the tenant can call the Texas Rent Relief Program at 833-989-7368 to provide their court docket number, precinct number and county of the court information so their application can be prioritized.

Once the Texas Rent Relief begins processing an application for eligibility, the biggest delay will be receiving documentation necessary to approve funding.

The Texas Rent Relief Program can help renters with costs starting as far back as March 13, 2020: