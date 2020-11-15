Texas Department of Transportation warns of fines up to $250 for ‘Click It or Ticket’ during holidays

TEXAS (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation has warned that state officials will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws, during the holiday season, with fines up to $250.

The Texas law has required that everyone in a vehicle must be properly secured in the front or the back seat or face fines up to $200.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, here are the seat belt safety guidelines:

Ensure the seatbelt fits snugly across the hips and not over the stomach.

The shoulder belt goes over the shoulder and across the center of the chest.

Never tuck the shoulder belt underneath your arm or behind your back.

Children younger than eight must be in a child safety seat or a booster seat unless they are taller than 4’9. If a child isn’t secured, then the driver will face fines up to $250.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, here are the car seat and safety guidelines:

Children must be secured in the appropriate car or booster seat.

Birth to two years old: All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they are 2 years old, or until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their safety seat’s manufacturer

Any child two or older who has outgrown the rear-facing weight or height limit for a car seat, should use a forward-facing car seat with a harness for as long as possible, up to the highest weight or height allowed by their car seat's manufacturer. This also applies to any child younger than two years who has outgrown the rear-facing weight or height limit of their seat.

Ages four to eight years old: Children whose weight or height exceeds the limit for a forward-facing car seat should switch to a belt-positioning booster seat. These children should remain in a booster seat until the vehicle seat belt fits properly, typically when they reach 4 feet 9 inches in height and are between eight and 12 years of age.

Additionally when you have a child riding in the car, check the car seat labels for exceptions and additional guidance.

In 2019, the Texas Department of Transportation reported 925 traffic fatalities involving unfastened passengers in cars with a 6% drop over the previous year.

Around 9% of Texans do not wear a seat belt, according to TxDOT. The lack of seat belt usage reported in 42% of traffic fatalities excluding pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle fatalities.

According to TxDOT, wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of dying by 45% for people in the front seat of cars. For those in pickups, seat belts reduce the risk of dying by 60% since pickups are more likely to roll than over vehicles.

With the Click It or Ticket campaign, Texas has estimated to have saved more than 6,234 lives and have prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries.