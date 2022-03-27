WARNING: The images below may be graphic for some viewers.

BEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Bee County sheriff’s deputy shot a rattlesnake, that was ready to attack, while out on a call about a stolen vehicle, according to officials.

Sgt. Villareal was at a cemetery in Normanna where deputies had located a stolen vehicle and were tracking footprints nearby, when he came across a rattlesnake that was just two feet away from him, according to a Facebook post.

Officials say the snake began to rattle and was in a “striking stance” and that Sgt. Villareal had no option but to shoot the snake.

“One shot and the snake was down,” the post stated.

Bee County Sheriff’s Office officials are reminding those in areas with rattlesnakes to check the area and be cautious of their surroundings, especially with Easter around the corner.

Texas is home to ten rattlesnake species and subspecies, which is more than any other state except for Arizona, according to Texas State Historical Association.