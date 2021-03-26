LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has been shot outside of Mexia.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX44 that both Texas DPS and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are en route to the scene.
The trooper’s condition is unknown.
FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.
Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office
- Upshur County residents hold demonstration to promote change of damaged roadways
- Texas DPS trooper shot outside of Mexia in Central Texas
- PHOTOS: Couple arrested in Van Zandt County after stealing $2,000 worth of merchandise at Home Depot
- East Texans can shop ’til they drop at the CCC Sale this weekend
- Husband of ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic says they are getting a divorce