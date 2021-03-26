Texas DPS trooper shot outside of Mexia in Central Texas

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has been shot outside of Mexia.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX44 that both Texas DPS and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are en route to the scene.

The trooper’s condition is unknown.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office

