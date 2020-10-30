Texas woman is getting billed for another person’s toll charges

(KETK)- A Texas woman is getting billed for toll charges that don’t belong to her.

When Lyndsi Parker sold her Hyundai Elantra more than three years ago, she said she took all the right steps to make sure the car was in her rearview mirror.

“We ensured, as far as the state of Texas is concerned, that vehicle does not belong to us at all,” said Parker.

This included deleting it from her TxTag account and there’s proof of that.

But to this day, she’s still getting toll charges for another driver’s behavior in an entirely different part of the state.