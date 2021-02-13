Texas driver’s license renewal waiver ends April 14

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said the COVID-related waiver on renewing expired driver licenses and identification cards ends April 14.

Gov. Greg Abbott granted the original waiver last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who need to renew their license can make an appointment or renew online.

If someone has a renewal appointment that falls after the deadline, they can request a temporary driving permit that will be valid until their appointment date, the DPS said For more information, visit the DPS website.

Many are eligible to renew their DL/ID card or change their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639).

To assist customers needing in-office DL services, designated high-volume offices are offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Services at driver license offices are conducted by appointment only.

The appointment system, which debuted in May 2020, is designed to provide additional convenience, reducing the time Texans wait in line, the DPS said. Customers can book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.