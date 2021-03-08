Texas faith leaders respond to governor rescinding mask mandate

(KETK) – With the statewide mask mandate being rescinded on Wednesday, many Texas faith leaders are left deciding what that means for their congregations.

Senior Pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church Frederick Haynes said that he has had to view too many funerals for members who passed from COVID-19. In honor of those who became ill from the virus, his church will remain virtual.

“It would be reckless for me to have worship now in mass and it become a super spreader in the name of Jesus,” Haynes said.

Primera Iglesia Bautista in Dallas has been digital for the past year, but started to allow 25% capacity a few weeks ago. They say masks and limited attendance won’t change, even though their pastor is getting a lot of questions about the governor’s recent announcement.

“It feels rushed for us,” Pastor Ricardo Brambila said. “It feels like it’s causing right now fear, and it’s causing confusion. People are saying, ‘Oh, is the pandemic over?'”

Khalid Hamideh is a spokesperson for several mosques in North Texas, and said that pre-pandemic, people prayed shoulder to shoulder. That hasn’t been the case for almost a year now.

“We are going to take it one step at a time, we won’t go to full capacity not just yet,” Hamideh said.

The First Baptist Church of Dallas says it doesn’t limit how many people attend church, but says that only about 50-60% of their members feel comfortable worshipping in person.

“We always voluntarily encouraged our members to wear a mask, we require our workers, especially children workers to wear masks, we practice social distancing and we will continue to do that,” Pastor Robert Jeffress said.

Rabbi Andrew Bloom of Congregation Ahavath Sholom in Fort Worth says they will continue their mask policy, viewing protecting one another as a religious obligation.

“Whether your Jewish, non-Jewish, Caucasian, African American or whatever it may be, there’s one thing that unites us and that is the safety of each other.”