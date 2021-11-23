Texas gas prices at Thanksgiving highest since 2013

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Thanksgiving this year already expected to be one of the most expensive due to a surge in food prices, Texans will also be paying a premium at the pump as they hit the road this week.

A release from AAA Texas said Tuesday the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is currently $3.00 even.

While this is a five-cent drop from last week, it is still the highest average price for gas in Texas on Thanksgiving week since 2013. The region paying the most in the Lone Star State is El Paso at $3.22 while Amarillo is paying the least at $2.85.

AAA Texas said nearly 4 million Texans will be traveling further than 50 miles away for the holiday and around 92% of that number will be driving.

Texans may be complaining about the high price of fuel, but it still holds the second-lowest gas price average in the country. The national average currently hovers $3.40.