Texas gas prices continue to increase as summer nears

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average Texas gas price has increased six cents as summer driving nears.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The price went up six cents more compared to last week and is $1.14 more compared to last year’s average.

“Pump prices have increased this week in every major metro area across the Lone Star State,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

As of this writing, the average gas price in Tyler is $2.70 for regular gas and $2.74 for Longview.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.94, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.15 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Fuel prices may continue to rise as a demand for gasoline will be expected to increase with the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.