Texas gas prices go up for first time in nearly one month

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average price for a gallon of gas across Texas has gone up for the first time in four weeks.

AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch released their weekly report on Thursday and reported that the price had slightly increased to $2.59.

The report showed that drivers in El Paso pay the most for gas across Texas at $2.90 and those in San Antonio pay the least at $2.43.

“Drivers may have noticed a slight increase in pump prices since last week. Market factors are pointing toward higher prices as we head toward summer. ”

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Despite drivers noticing the higher prices, Texas has some of the cheapest gas in the country. The Lone Star State is the second-cheapest to fill up your tank, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51