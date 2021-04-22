Texas gas prices go up for first time in nearly one month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average price for a gallon of gas across Texas has gone up for the first time in four weeks.

AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch released their weekly report on Thursday and reported that the price had slightly increased to $2.59.

The report showed that drivers in El Paso pay the most for gas across Texas at $2.90 and those in San Antonio pay the least at $2.43.

“Drivers may have noticed a slight increase in pump prices since last week. Market factors are pointing toward higher prices as we head toward summer. ” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Despite drivers noticing the higher prices, Texas has some of the cheapest gas in the country. The Lone Star State is the second-cheapest to fill up your tank, according to gasprices.aaa.com.